CENTRAL CITY — Terry Lynn Scott, 70, of Central City, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. He was a construction worker, a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include his daughter, Alicia Brooks; sister Marsha Bullock; and mother Anthony Scott.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
