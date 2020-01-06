Terry Lynn Tanner, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to the late Fred Tanner Jr. and Helen Litsey Tanner. Terry, an Eagle Scout, founded Boy Scout Troop 611 in 1978 and served as Scoutmaster for 20 years. He served in multiple volunteer leadership roles locally and nationally for the Boy Scouts of America. Terry is recognized as a Kentucky Colonel and served as a deacon for Friendship Baptist Church. He retired from Century Aluminum after working as an I.T. security manager and had previously worked at Green River Steel and Swedish Match.
Terry's hobbies included woodworking, outdoor cooking, traveling, and spending time outdoors with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kora Ambrose Tanner; three sons, David (Monique) Tanner, of Owensboro, Jeff (Laura) Tanner of Versailles, and Brian (Amber) Tanner of Memphis, Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Tyler (Daushinay), Alexzandrea, Emiley, Abigayle, Andrew, Ian, Parker, Cole, Logan, Levi, Emory, Austin, and Owen; sister, Freda (Gary) Igleheart, of Owensboro; brother, Mike (Sarah) Tanner, of Waterloo, Wisconsin; several loving extended family members; and many great friends from Scouting including his closest friend, Larry Vaughn.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church with Larry Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Friendship Baptist Church, 8225 KY 762, Philpot, KY 42366; or to Boy Scout Troop 611, 2982 Lost Lake Cove, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Terry Tanner may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
