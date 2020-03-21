REYNOLDS STATION — Terry Randall Boling went to be with his late wife, Lavonna, on March 19, 2020, where in heaven they will never be apart again. Born Aug. 24, 1946, to the late Elva and Martha Boling, he was a graduate of Hancock County High School. After meeting his future wife, Lavonna, in Washington, D.C., where they both worked for the FBI, he worked construction in South Carolina for a while, then moved back to Hancock County, where they owned and operated Boling’s Grocery in Roseville. He then went to work at Willamett Paper Mill in Hawesville, where he would retire from. Aside from his wife and parents, Terry was preceded also in death by brothers, Danny, Don and Jerry.
Terry was an avid history buff, especially the Civil War. He enjoyed touring Civil War battle sites and reading many books on American history. He loved playing softball with his brothers growing up and even after they had all settled down with families of their own. But he enjoyed watching his granddaughter play softball even more. He became a cross-country fan when she began running for Daviess County and going to her races. He was a lifelong UK basketball fan. He would cheer for any team playing against Duke. He goes to heaven still hating Laettner!
He is survived by sons, Terry R. Boling II and Mark Boling, and his wife, Lisa; his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Kelly; his brother, Tim Boling; and many nephews and nieces, Mike Boling, Kim Gross, Nick Boling, Donna Corley, Brian Boling, Jeff Boling, Dylan Corley, Sue Habig, Winnie High, Breann Corley, Tonya Draper, Rachel Boling, Greg Sams, Jason Sams and Tyler Sams.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private graveside services will be in Boling Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boling Chapel Cemetery, 307 Veach Road, Reynolds Station, KY 42368.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented