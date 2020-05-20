Terry Ray ‘Corkey’ Baughn, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Evansville.
Terry worked as a mechanic and truck driver. He loved spending time with family, having company, playing nickel poker, making model cars and fishing. Terry especially treasured time spent playing cars with his little buddy, Shane.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Baughn; father, Johnny Baughn; step-mother, Patsy Baughn; step-fathers, Roy Lee Wilson and Jay Skimmerhorn; a sister Teresa Cosby; and a brother, Sam Combs.
Terry is survived by three children, Gwen Baughn (Josh Jones), Whitney Baughn (Joe Manis) and T.J. Baughn; his mother, Virginia Skimmerhorn; grandchildren, Nathaniel Moody, Michael Preston Moody, Jase Landon Scott Wood, Nevaeh Baughn, Cheyla Baughn, Kaylie Baughn and Asher Baughn; sisters, Angila LaDean White (Shelby Burden) and Mary Sherman; brothers, Jeff Wilson, Roy Wilson, Danny Baughn (Keri), Michael Combs, Steve Combs (Tonya), Bill Combs (Traci), Gray Combs and Wade Wilson; his companion of nineteen years, Teresa Vinson and her son, James Fulkerson; several nieces and nephews; and his little dog, Penny.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the service will be private. Public visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Baughn shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family C/O Angila White.
Condolences and memories for the family of Terry Ray ‘Corkey’ Baughn may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
