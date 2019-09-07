Terry Ray Moore, 60, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Daviess County on Dec. 23, 1958, to Paul W. and Irene Evans Moore. He was a bricklayer with Moore Masonry. Terry loved KMS, race cars, NASCAR and NASCAR parties. He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Ann Moore, on Aug. 5, 2016; his father, Paul. W. Moore; and a sister, Louise Bray.
Survivors include his son, Terry Moore (Krystal); a daughter, Wendy Moore (Zahun Henson); his mother, Irene Moore; five grandchildren, Kailee, Jessica, Terry, Tia and Kian; brothers Gene Moore, Charles Moore, Abert Moore, James Moore and John Moore; a sister, Joann Case; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Terry Moore Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages and donations may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented