BEAVER DAM — Terry S. Hayse, 57, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, July 23, 2023. He had worked in construction and as a chef.
Survivors: partner, Paula Sanders; children, Jerry David Hayse, II, Shelta Dawn Hayse, Tony Sanders, Tinika (Aaron) Sanders, and Tosha (Aaron) Sanders; and brothers, Larry (Kathy) Hayse, Michael (Holly) Hayse, and Barry (Linda) Hayse.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Terry S. Hayse Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
