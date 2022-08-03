LEXINGTON — Terry S. Moore, 63, wife of David Wayne Moore, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Lexington. Born February 25, 1959, in Owensboro, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Henry and Romaine Wenzler Scholl. She was a member of Crosswoods Baptist Church in Lexington. She loved her family and her dogs, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was always positive and liked to play tricks, but was serious about shopping.
Along with her husband, she is survived by a son, Jason Moore, and a daughter, Amy Moore, both of Nicholasville; a brother, Steven Scholl of Texas; two sisters, Vivian Scholl of Burbank, California and Cindy Lynn (Paul) Najera of Dallas, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog children, Cooper and Sammie.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Crosswoods Baptist Church, 4991 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, with Pastor Steve Bruce officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crosswoods Baptist Church or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.
