Terry Stinnett, 63, of Owensboro, passed away on February 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 9, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Charles “Flop” and Martha “Murt” Sturgeon Stinnett. Terry retired from Toolco Inc. after 40 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes cooking team, Shadetree Cooks competition barbeque team, the Knights of Colombus, and he attended Zion Baptist Church.
Terry loved barbequing, socializing, the beach, and listening to music. He was a jack-of-all-trades, a toolmaker, a tooling designer, an exceptional mechanic, and the best handyman at Midtown Paw Spa. He also enjoyed picking organic tomatoes, concrete sculpting, his dog, Abby, and cooking with his brother-in-law, Barry. Terry adored his grandchildren. He especially loved spending one on one time with them. He found joy in every personality that each grandchild possessed. The love that Terry had for his family will never end. Argh, Matey!
Along with his parents, Terry is preceded in death by two younger siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lynn Hagan Stinnett; children, Beth (Chris) Wilson, Mandy Jo (Brian Roberts) Stinnett, and TJ (Megan) Stinnett; step-son, Micah Rice; grandchildren, Will Wilson, Braxton Wilson, Reid Wilson, Noah Stinnett, Grayson Roberts, Braxton Roberts, Nolan Roberts, Emelia Stinnett, and Hayden Stinnett; and siblings, Tom (Shari) Stinnett, George (Debi) Stinnett, Pat (Helen) Stinnett, and Joyce Stinnett.
Service will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Stinnett. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Terry Stinnett and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented