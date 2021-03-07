Terry W. Arnold, 70, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born August 1, 1950, in Hartford to the late Urey and Myrl Richeson Arnold, Terry graduated from Owensboro High School, class of ’68, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in maintenance and retired from the Owensboro Board of Education after 28 years. Terry was a one-of-a-kind person with a great sense of humor and always the life of the party. He still loved rock music and did some DJing at weddings and Taylors Tavern. He was an excellent story teller and with a serious face could lead some gullible individual, usually his wife, down the path of a practical joke. Terry bonded with his T.V. remote and loved watching westerns, horror movies, and sports. His favorite teams were the U of L Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco Giants. Earlier in life, Terry was a good bowler and enjoyed being in a bowling league.
In addition to his parents, Terry also was preceded in death by his step-father, Roscoe Howard; sisters, Barbara Arnold, Judy Arnold, Becky Aud and her husband, “Brother” James Aud; brother-in-law, Doug Fulcher. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Linda Jensen Arnold; brother, Donnie Arnold; sister, Nancy Fulcher; his dog, Bentley and cat, Meg; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Terry Arnold will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a memorial service with military honors. Those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Animal Control, 2620 KY 81, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
