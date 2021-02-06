BEAVER DAM — Terry W. Daugherty, 59, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Feb. 5, 1961, in Ohio County. Terry was a truck driver for Perdue and had worked at Houchens for a number of years. He enjoyed farming and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Daugherty; son Nick Daugherty; parents Buddy and Mary Lou Daugherty; grandsons Brayden and Keaton Daugherty; and sister Charnetta Ferguson (James).
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Cemetery with Bro. Terry Tarrance officiating.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosuneral
Commented