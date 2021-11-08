CENTRAL CITY — Terry Wayne Amos, 57, of Central City, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12:10 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Terry was born February, 17 1964 in Muhlenberg County. Terry was the founder of Amos Service and Supply LLC and became a successful Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration Contractor in the Central City and surrounding tri-state area. He held his journeyman and masters HVAC&R licenses along with his masters electrician and LLP gas licenses. Terry was involved in his community serving on various boards such as the Muhlenberg County Humane Society and Friends of the NRA. He was a member of Central City First Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, collecting guns, boating and taking care of his family. He was a 1982 graduate of McLean County High School.
Terry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 35 years, Mary Jane Vick Amos; his mini-me daughter, Terri Beth Amos Dixon; his son-in-law and protégé, Joshua Clark Dixon; mother, Betty Hayes Miller; father, Jerry (Sherrill) Amos; sister, Sherry (Jamie) Piper; brother, Jarod (Lexi) Amos; nieces, Sheridan Piper, Kendall Piper and Molly Amos; pets, fondly known as his boys, mini schnauzers Harley Diesel Amos, and Jax Yeti Amos. He is also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
The family request that in lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society or your favorite charity or organization.
