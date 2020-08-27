Terry Wayne Anderson, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry was born in Owensboro on June 3, 1961, to Hugh Anderson and the late Mary Carleen Kelley Anderson. He was employed at Southwire, where he worked as a Drawing Machine Operator for 22 years. Terry served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He loved his family and children, especially his grandchildren. He could make everyone laugh. Terry enjoyed watching basketball, especially University of Kentucky, and traveling. One of his favorite places to travel was to the mountains. Terry was a fighter, and was well-known for his firework shows.
Along with his mother, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Anderson.
Along with his father, Terry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Angela Moore Anderson; his children, Raven Anderson, Brice (Halie) Ellis, Kaitlyn Anderson, Jacqueline Anderson, Chase Anderson and Emma Anderson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; his stepmom, Susan Anderson; and his siblings, Kelly (Trish) Anderson, Ricky Anderson, Tim Anderson and Barry (Terri) Anderson.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the three special nurses who became like family, Angela Thomas, Amanda Fazio and Jayme Pharis.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Caleb Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Terry in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mr. Anderson and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
