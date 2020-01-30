Terry Wayne Belcher, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born April 1, 1963, in Daviess County. Terry was a self-employed construction worker, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, animals, building, cooking barbecue and being a practical joker. But most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Melanie Belcher; son Matthew Belcher; daughter Brittany Graham (Jacob); mother Jo Ann Gilbert (Leroy); father Jerry Belcher (Ruth Ann); three grandchildren, Raeleigh, Stella and Mayci; half-brother Jeff Belcher (Renee); and his beloved pets, Marley, Dixie and Rocky.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after noon Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Terry Belcher Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
