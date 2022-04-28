MOUNT VERNON — Terry Wayne Calhoun, 66, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born January 20, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Richard Calhoun and Coreen Rutledge Talbot. Terry had worked for Dahl and Groezinger, Inc. and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on cars, loved his dogs, and loved various sports including tennis, which he played, but especially he loved his family very much.
Terry is survived by five daughters, one son, one stepdaughter, and one stepson; a sister, Janice Morton of Owensboro; three brothers, William Talbot and wife, Valene, of Owensboro, Jerry Hanley and wife, Sue, of Hopkinsville, and Jimmy Calhoun and wife, Sarah, of Louisville; a host of grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Terry will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
