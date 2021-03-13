Terry Wayne Miller, 59, of Maceo, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born Oct. 14, 1961, in Owensboro to Eddie and Charlesetta Cobb Miller. Terry’s favorite thing to do was karaoke. He owned his own business for many years called Blue Moon Karaoke. He also enjoyed playing on the computer and loved anything Elvis.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Eddie Miller.
Terry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jane Vincent Miller; his mother, Charlesetta Miller; four sons, Kelly (Brittany) Miller, Kyle (Miranda) Miller, Cody Miller and Matthew Miller; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Tony and Bruce Miller; and a sister, Sherry Ferry.
The memorial service for Terry Miller, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Terry Miller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
