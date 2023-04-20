GREENVILLE — Terry Wayne Shanks, 69, of Greenville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 5:45 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.
Survivors: children, Michael Shanks, Tommy (Amanda) Shanks, and John Shanks; brothers, Gary (Cindy) Shanks, Ronnie (Darlene) Hendrix, and Larry (Debra) Hendrix; and sister, Cathy (Jeff) Piper.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
