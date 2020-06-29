CENTRAL CITY — Tesla Reign Green, 2, of Central City, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 4:52 a.m. at her grandmother’s residence in Central City.
Survivors include her parents, Zackary and Hannah Green; brother, Braydon Green; grandparents, David (Kathy) Smith, James Green, and Tabitha Green.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Wednesday after at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
