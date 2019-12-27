TAMPA, Fla. -- Tessa Ann Wilson Biondolillo, 45, of Tampa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Tampa. She was born Nov. 8, 1974, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tessa loved making crafts and teaching others and spending time with her friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles W. and Dora Wilson and Oren Atherton; and a brother, Gregory Lee Wilson.
Tessa is survived by her companion, Donn Taylor, of Tampa, mother Rebecca Atherton Wilson, of Livia, father David "Bo" Wilson, of Mary Esther, Florida, grandmother Helen Atherton, of Utica, a brother, David Brian Wilson II, of Livia, and numerous cousins including Pam Magan Barron, of Murray.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Her final resting place will be Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family of Tessa Ann can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented