The Rev. Aloysius Francis Powers, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, under the care of the Carmel Home. He was born in Daviess County on Jan. 4, 1921, to the late Joseph H. Powers Sr. and Teresa M. McCarthy Powers.
Father Powers received the holy sacrament of ordination on April 5, 1948. Father's first appointment was as an associate pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral. The second assignment came, and he was sent to serve at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Father Aloysius' first assignment as head pastor was St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Sorgho. After serving in Reed and Sorgho, Father Powers pastored at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, and again at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah, St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Rivers and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Curdsville, all in Kentucky.
Father Al spent his life faithfully serving the Diocese of Owensboro and the people who make up the church community. Father Aloysius was a Fourth-Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, where he also served as the State Chaplain. Father Aloysius was dearly loved by many who were blessed to know him.
Father Aloysius was a dedicated Catholic priest in every sense of the word; obedient, humble, all while having a deep love for his faith and family.
Along with his parents, Father Powers was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Agnes Powers, Patricia Garvin, Elizabeth M. Lattus and Celine M. Kahalley; and his brothers, Joseph H. Powers Jr. and Robert A. Powers.
Father Powers is survived by his siblings, Monsignor Bernard A. Powers, the Rev. Richard M. Powers, Martha M. Taylor (George), Mary T. Hayden (Don) and Maddaline Leach.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Stephen Cathedral, with Bishop William Medley as principal celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, where prayers will be said at 7 p.m., with visitation again from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 and the Knights of Columbus Owensboro Assembly Suite 2074, 3540 E. 10th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and cathedral.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory, its parishioners and family members are both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of the Rev. Aloysius Powers. Share your prayers and messages of condolence with the family by visiting Father Al's memorial tribute at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented