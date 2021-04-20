POWDERLY — The Rev. Carol “Wayne” Rice, 79, of Powderly, went home to be with his Savior and beloved wife on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Wayne was born Feb. 2, 1942, in Muhlenberg County to Clarence and Hazel Rice. He often told the story from the pulpit of when he met and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. It was at a service Wayne was required to attend in order to date his sweet love, Rebecca Sue Raymer. The two were married May 1, 1960, and had three children. Wayne surrendered to the call of the Lord to preach at the age of 30.
The Rev. Wayne Rice began what quickly became his life’s purpose in 1972, where he spread the gospel and love of Jesus through pastoring, evangelizing, and gospel singing groups. Over his 49- year career in Ministry, he pastored Lake Grove in St. Charles, Leigh’s Chapel in Greenville, Neal’s Chapel in Bremen, founded and pastored Freedom Baptist in Luzerne, and his final work, established and pastored New Life Church in Powderly. He was a tenor singer in the Kingdom Heirs and Christianaires alongside of his wife.
The Rev. Wayne Rice was an adored father, grandfather, brother, and pastor among so many other roles. The love of Christ exuded from him as he most certainly loved his savior. He will be greatly missed as he devoted his life to the Lord, his church, and his beautiful family.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Thomas and Clarence “Junior”; sisters, Lois Tate, Wilma Elschide, and Joyce Hancock; wife, Rebecca Sue Rice; and son, Keith Wayne Rice.
He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Noffsinger; brother, Phillip Rice; daughter-in-law, F. Carol Rice; son, Kevin (Terri) Rice; daughter, Stacie (John) Stewart; his grandchildren, Amy (Chad) Brewer, LeAnn (Michael) Ford, Ryan (Summer) Rice, Kolton Rice, Ciara Cobb, Jordan Cobb, and Josie Rice; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Life Church in Powderly, with Kevin Rice officiating. Burial in New Life Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at New Life Church and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
