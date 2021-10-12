The Rev. Charles Thomas Bennett was born on his family farm in Beaver Dam on February 7, 1931 to Eckles and Elizabeth Stevens Bennett, and went to his heavenly home October 10 in Masonville on his daughter’s farm.
Bro. Bennett was a retired United Methodist minister of the Louisville/Kentucky conferences where he served churches in Masonville, Sacramento, Kuttawa, Livermore, Irvington, Hartford, Louisville, Henderson and Leitchfield. He attended Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. After retiring, he served as chaplain at the former Owensboro Daviess County hospital and as an employee of Glenn Funeral Home.
He was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and approved pastor’s school at Duke University in Durham, N.C. and served in the United States Navy.
On December 21, 2018 Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Cox Bennett. He was also preceded by great-granddaughter, Claire Embry, and his siblings, Talmage Bennett, Delmar Bennett, Calvin Bennett, Clara Black, George Bennett, Alva Bennett and Shirley Halbleib.
He is survived by three daughters he affectionately referred to as “Charlie’s Angels,” Leah (Larry) Vandiver, of Livermore, Susan (James) Fulkerson, of Hartford and Sherrianne (Eddie) Leach, of Masonville; 10 grandchildren, Katie Gunterman (Kevin), of Livermore, Lindsey Vandiver (Joshua Sickles), of Louisville, Chelsea Vandiver (Brian Owen), of Owensboro, Joshua Fulkerson (Haley), of Mt. Washington, Jillian Embry (Brandon), of Lexington, Zachary Fulkerson (Laura), of Zionsville, Indiana, Mallory Howell (Christopher), of Owensboro, Jordan Leach (Suzanne), of Owensboro, Shelby Taylor (Dustin), of Masonville, Reagan Leach (Nicole), of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren, Keegan Gunterman, Everett and Ellie Sickles, Elijah & Isaac Fulkerson, Silas, Samuel & Audrey Embry, Oliver, Adeline, Evelyn & Bennett Fulkerson, Knox & Maverick Howell, and Nora & Eden Taylor.
Our Daddy was a kind man with a gentle spirit who truly loved God and his family. He was passionate in caring for the elderly by visiting them in the nursing home, hospital and their homes. He enjoyed mentoring the youth as a church camp counselor at Camp Loucon. While living in Hartford, he was given the Sorehead Award which meant he was a person who took pride in his community and worked to make it a better place. He loved gardening and greatly enjoyed watching the birds, especially the Cardinals and Hummingbirds.
Daddy had a wonderful laugh and immediately could make anyone feel comfortable being around him. His life’s motto would have to be “just love them”! Regardless of what a person had done, he wanted them to know they were unconditionally loved.
What a blessing to have been loved and raised by loving, godly parents and what a day of rejoicing it will be when we are a family again in heaven!
Special thanks to our amazing team of caregivers: Diane, Rita, Gail, Pat, Brenda, Sharon, Russ, Don, Norma, Sandy and Vickie. We are also grateful for the compassionate care given by Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Claire Foundation, 3824 Horsemint Trail, Lexington, KY 40509 or at ourclairefoundation.org.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
