LOUISVILLE — The Rev. David Allen Westerfield, 81, Louisville, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was a 1958 graduate of Hartford High School in Hartford, Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, class of 1962, and recipient of a master of divinity degree from The Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio, in 1965. David served Methodist/United Methodist congregations in the former Louisville and present Kentucky Conferences for 40 years before retiring in June 2003.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret Allen Westerfield of Hartford.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette Litsey Westerfield of Louisville; son Paul Russell Westerfield (Susan) of Louisville; and daughter Mary Margaret Westerfield Sparrow (Todd) of Lawrenceburg. David was also the proud pappaw/grandad to three grandchildren, Megan Kay Sparrow of Lawrenceburg; Douglas Frederick Forbes Westerfield of Louisville; and Sean David Sparrow of Louisville.
David is survived by his five younger brothers, Dr. Jerry Duke Westerfield of Russell Springs; Dr. Larry Haynes Westerfield of Johnson City, Tennessee, Oscar Frederick Westerfield (Cheryl) of Tampa, Florida, Stephen Joseph Westerfield (Jan) of Owensboro and Dr. Byron Thomas Westerfield (Debbie) of Nonesuch. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marqueta Litsey DeJarnette of Louisville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. EST Sunday. The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Monday CST at Hartford United Methodist Church in Hartford. Visitation at the church will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. CST Monday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford following the service.
In celebration of David’s life, please direct remembrances to The Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356; Hartford United Methodist Church, 141 Center St., Hartford, KY 42347; or Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, 10219 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299.
