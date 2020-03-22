CENTRAL CITY — The Rev. David Earl “Dave” Rich, 84, of Central City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Loneview, Texas. Mr. Rich was born in Muhlenberg county on Feb. 3, 1936. Mr. Rich was an Evangelist, and he also was an R.C.A recording artist. He performed at the Grand Ole Opry and was know for his hits “Red Sweater” and “City Lights.”
Mr. Rich is survived by his son, Bro. Enoch (Carmel) Rich of Central City; daughters Debra (Mike) Barr of Rockwall, Texas, and Necie Rich of Longview, Texas; and grandchildren Victoria Rich and Joshua Rich.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private graveside services will be in Briar Creek Cemetery.
