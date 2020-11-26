HENDERSON — The Rev. Dr. J. Douglas Blair III, 78, of Henderson, entered the Church Triumphant on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 2, 1942. His family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where he spent his growing up years.
After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Peabody/Vanderbilt College, he entered Columbia Theological Seminary. He was ordained a minister of the gospel by the Presbyterian Church USA in 1967 after completing his master of divinity. Doug was a lifelong learner. He completed his doctorate of ministry degree from Vanderbilt University, and while pastoring The Presbyterian Church of Henderson, he received his master’s in counseling from the University of Evansville.
Doug served churches in Huntsville, Alabama, Nashville, Tennessee, Jackson, Mississippi, Sarasota, Florida, and Henderson. He preached his last sermon on Oct. 11, 2020, in his current pastorate at Central Presbyterian Church of Owensboro.
During his time at the Henderson Church, many people didn’t recognize his face but knew his voice for 15 years as he strived to bring the word of God and a little humor into their lives on WSON’s “Moments for Meditation.” He also served on the Salvation Army’s board for many years and helped to organize volunteers for kettle collection.
Doug loved to spend time with his family. He loved fishing, Alabama football and Kentucky basketball, and he was a lifelong Democrat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Catherine E. Blair.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann Blair; his cherished daughter and son Allison Blair and Jimmy Blair; his beloved granddaughter, Kennedy Lu Blair; his brother, Bill Blair and his wife, Gracie; his sister-in-law, Jean Hugg; his brother-in-law, Bob Freeze; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to The WARM Center, 56 North McKinley, Henderson, KY 42420 or to a charity closest to your heart.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be Saturday.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
