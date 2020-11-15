POWDERLY — The Rev. Earl Hocker Jr., 79, born Sept. 29, 1941, of Powderly, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The Muhlenberg County native was a previous pastor of Browder Chapel Baptist Church in Browder and New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Depoy, respectfully for over 42 years. He was employed by Island Creek Coal Co. for 15 years, and he loved the great outdoors and fishing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Etta Hocker of Powderly; four sons, Michael (India) McKnight of Portland, Oregon, Tony Fortune of Powderly, Jermaine Fortune of Powderly and David (Tabby) Hocker of Central City; four daughters, Beth Ann of Dayton, Ohio, Vicki L. (Terry) Greenwell of Louisville, Tish (Keith) Avolio of Nashville, Tennessee, and Sierra Hocker of Greenville; one sister, Ruthie (Richard) Washington of Paducah; two brothers, Vernon (Faye) Hocker of Owensboro and Darrell (Beverly) Hocker of Greenville; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be for immediate family only. Burial will be in West End Cemetery in Greenville with the Rev. Otis L. Cunningham Sr. officiating, and the Rev. Ricky T. Hill will be the eulogist. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Drakesboro.
Family and friends attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives/guidelines. Those in attendance are required to wear appropriate protective masks throughout the duration of all services.
Online condolences for the family may be shared by visiting bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
