GREENVILLE --The Rev. Earl Mayes died at the age of 73 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 4:35 p.m. of complications with heart disease and septic pneumonia.
Born March 8, 1946, in Muhlenberg County, Brother Mayes worked for 50 years with management on the Illinois Central Railroad. But his most important work was off the railroad. Brother Mayes served as a deacon at Olive Grove General Baptist Church in the early 1960s and '70s. On Oct. 12, 1977, Brother Mayes was called to become a minister for the Lord. Following his calling, Brother Mayes then preached at many various churches and was officially licensed April 1, 1978. After being licensed, the Lord then called Brother Mayes to pastor at Trinity General Baptist Church. When Brother Mayes entered ministry at this church, average attendance was about 10 people. By the time he left Trinity, this number had grown to over 100 people in attendance. On Sept. 6, 1981, the Lord called Brother Mayes to pastor at Pleasant Union General Baptist Church. During his time there, he was blessed to oversee many more conversions to the Lord. Moreover, Brother Mayes' work for the Lord was not limited to inside the church walls. Over the years, Brother Mayes went on 10 different mission trips to the Honduras and Nicaragua. Brother Mayes was truly a warrior for the Lord, and was blessed for all his work throughout the years, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
After becoming sick with recurring heart disease, he decided to step down from full-time ministry, but Brother Mayes still was called to fill in to preach for services even years later.
Earl and Carolyn Mayes were married on July 2, 1964. They shared 55 years as a married couple. Throughout the years, you'd almost never find one without the other. They also cherished their plentiful time together with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winford Milam Mayes, daughter Tamatha (Tammy) Lee Hall, father and mother-in-law J. Lee and Karlene McIntosh, and brother-in-law Roy Marquess.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Lee (McIntosh) Mayes, son Greg Mayes and daughter-in-law Teressa Mayes, of Greenville, son Joey Mayes and daughter-in-law Bobbi Mayes, of Glasgow, grandchildren Joshua (Joanna) Mayes, of Nortonville, Terahyn (Tommy) Greer, of Upton, Drew and Clark Hall, of Greenville, Laurel Mayes, of Glasgow, great-grandchildren Jaelyn and Jasmine Mayes, of Nortonville, mother Nadine (Mayes) Noffsinger, of Greenville, brothers Carl (Judy) Mayes, of Madisonville, Wendell (Janet) Mayes, of Kansas, sister-in-law Tillie Marquess, of Cadiz, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., both at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville. Brother Mayes' final resting place will be Woodland Cemetery in Greenville. The Rev. J. W. Haire will be officiating. He will be assisted by Donald Holloway and the Rev. Tony Evitts. The graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. Autry Moore.
We appreciate all expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
