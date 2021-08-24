MCHENRY — The Rev. James Vernon Hohimer, 79, of McHenry, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Morgantown Care and Rehab Center. He was born on August 18, 1942, in Ohio County to the late Vernon Cecil Hohimer, Sr. and Ada Bell Phelps Hohimer. The Rev. Hohimer pastored Emmanuel Baptist Church, he was retired from Peabody Coal Company, and he was the owner/operator of James Hohimer’s Mobile Home Service.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Allen Hohimer; one brother, Vernon Cecil Hohimer, Jr.; and two daughters-in-law, Melissa Hohimer and Tonya Hohimer.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Lucinda Lunsford Hohimer, of Fordsville; five sons, James Lee (Tonya) Hohimer, of Beaver Dam, Ricky Wayne Hohimer, of Beaver Dam, Cecil Ray (Linda) Hohimer, of McHenry, Gary Lynn Hohimer, of Beaver Dam and Timmy Dean (Shannon) Hohimer, of Beaver Dam; four siblings, Terry (Wendy) Hohimer, Cathy (Terry) Carroll, Patricia Everett and Linda (Thomas) Daily; one half-brother, Robert Lee Sikes; and two stepbrothers, Jerry Sikes and Leon Sikes. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hohimer, Justin Hohimer, Garrett Hohimer, Kaleb Hohimer, Jacob (Kacey) Hohimer, Isaac Hohimer, Lindzey Hohimer, Kelsey (Colby) Daugherty, Shelby (Stephen) Patton and Tommie (Jordan) Sapp; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery. Friends were able to visit with the Rev. Hohimer’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and will be able to again from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of the Rev. James Vernon Hohimer by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
