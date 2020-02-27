GREENVILLE — The Rev. James Willard Watt Jr., 73, of Greenville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. “Bro Jim” was born July 28, 1946, in Owensboro. At the young age of 17, he met and married his beloved wife of 56 years, Pat Morris, who devoted herself to him and his call to the ministry when he surrendered to preach the gospel. He was ordained by Livermore Baptist Church in 1964. He graduated from Butler County High School and later attended Campbellsville College and Southern Seminary. Bro. Jim first began his service as pastor in 1964 at Roseville Baptist Church in Roseville. In the years to follow, he served as pastor for the following churches: Beech Grove Baptist, Three Springs Baptist, Oak Hill Baptist, Jamestown Baptist, Liverpool Baptist, Hawesville Baptist, Belfry Baptist, Bethlehem Baptist, Beechmont Baptist, Beechland Baptist and Curdsville Baptist.
In conjunction with pastoring his congregations, Jim also worked as an investigator for neglected and abused children, and as an advocate for women suffering from domestic violence. Although he officially “retired” in 1995, he continued to supply at various churches throughout Muhlenberg County and surrounding counties. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville. In most recent years, Jim was well known for his creativity and his love for bringing laughter and joy to those he met. He loved writing, playing guitar, and at age 72, began painting beautiful and personal works of art that are treasured by his family. Although health issues impacted him tremendously during the last 20 years of his life, they did not prevent him from being a champion for the broken-hearted or cause his impact on the lives of others to lessen. This is evident in the legacy of love and devotion he leaves behind for his congregations, friends, and most of all, his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. James Willard Watt Sr.; his father-in-law, Russell Slaton Morris; and his mother-in-law, Katherine Bell Morris, who was like a mother to him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Morris Watt; mother Daisy Anderson Watt; daughters Lorrie (Mark) Finegan of Owensboro, Amy (Mark) Driskill of Greenville, Bethany (Jeff) Travis of Greenville and Kelly (T.J.) Teague of Greenville; grandchildren Ryan Finegan, Liam Finegan, Ryan Driskill, Sydnie Driskill, Quinten Travis, Eli Travis, Delaney Teague and Slaton Teague; sister Thelma Shouse; and family friends Harry (Lisa) Neal, Joseph Neal and Katie Rose Neal.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Jim’s life at noon Saturday, Feb. 29, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Greenville with the Rev. John Galyen officiating, assisted by Rev. Harry Neal. Visitation for the public will be held from 10 a.m. until the memorial service begins.
