The Rev. Joseph M. Mills, of Owensboro, passed away at the Carmel Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Mills, the son of the late L.K. and Helen Mills, was born in Owensboro on Sept. 6, 1927. He attended St. Francis Academy for nine years, prior to entering the minor seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana in 1942, where he studied for four years.
Mills continued his studies at the Theological College at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., until his ordination by Bishop Francis R. Cotton at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro on May 26, 1953. He served as assistant pastor at St. Agnes Parish in Uniontown, and was then sent to Rome to pursue studies in canon law. Returning to Owensboro in 1961, Bishop Henry Soenneker assigned Mills to Brescia College, where he taught theology for 12 years. In 1973, he was transferred to Holy Spirit Parish in Bowling Green, where he served as pastor for nine years. Following a brief pastorate at Precious Blood Parish, Bishop John McRaith appointed him judicial vicar in 1983 and moved him to St. Anthony Parish in Browns Valley, as pastor. In 1992, Bishop McRaith appointed him vicar general, a post he held for nine years. In 1989, he became pastor of St. Martin Parish in Rome. After 11 years, Mills became chaplain to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in Maple Mount. Upon his retirement on Jan. 1, 2004, Mills continued to minister to the Ursuline Sisters at the Mount.
Besides his multiple years as a pastor, Mills served on the Priests’ Council, the Priest Personnel Committee and the Diocesan Review Board. He worked with Cursillo, the charismatic renewal, RENEW, Marriage Encounter, Jesus Caritas and the Serra Club as chaplain. He was a member of the Board of Overseers at St. Meinrad, as well as a board member of the Alumni Association at St. Meinrad. He was a member of the Brescia University Board of Trustees, an Ursuline Associate and a Passionist Oblate. Mills was a member of the Canon Law Society of America since he assumed the role of judicial vicar. Besides his seminary training and his studies in Rome, Mills attended Loyola University and did a sabbatical at Notre Dame University.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Randall, Kay, Sister Miriam Ann, CP and Mollie. He is survived by his brothers, Jack and Bill, as well as several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
