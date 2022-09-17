The Rev. Maury Dean Riney, 71, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rev. Riney was born in Owensboro March 18, 1951, to the late Thomas Marnell Riney and Mary Edna Russell.
He received seminary training and studied at St. Mary Seminary in St. Mary and at Saint Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana. Fr. Maury was ordained May 7, 1977, at Saint Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. He faithfully served Bishops Henry J. Soenneker, John J. McRaith, and William F. Medley through his 45 years of priestly service.
Rev. Riney served in multiple parishes across the Diocese of Owensboro. Among his assignments as either pastor or associate pastor were St. Stephen Cathedral, Immaculate Parish in Owensboro, St. Michael in Sebree, St. Paul in Leitchfield, St. Elizabeth in Clarkson, St. Rose in Cloverport, St. Sebastian in Calhoun, St. Charles in Livermore, St. Mary of the Woods in Whitesville, St. Pius X in Owensboro, and St. Martin in Rome. He also served as Chaplain at the Carmel Home in Owensboro and in pastoral care ministry at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rev. Riney served many other parish communities in the Diocese of Owensboro in his role of providing substitute help in the absence of a pastor. His last assignment was at Holy Name Parish in Henderson where he lived until his recent move to the Carmel Home in Owensboro.
Fr. Maury collected unique rocks, which he would polish and turn into artwork, coins, and Fontanini figurines, from which he created nice displays for the enjoyment of others. Rev. Riney also enjoyed drawing, traveling, and was very fond of animals.
He is survived by sisters, Ann Petrie (Gerald) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Cynthia Rumage (Michael) of Florence; two nieces; two nephews; and many dear friends.
The funeral Mass will be noon Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson. The committal service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 511 2nd St., Henderson, KY 42420 or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
