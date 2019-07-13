CENTRAL CITY -- The Rev. Robert Douglas "R.D." Mize, 97, of Central City, went home unexpectedly to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Trigg County, Kentucky. He surrendered to preach at the age of 19. In his 78 years of ministry, he pastored several churches in Todd, McLean, Trigg and Muhlenberg counties. He was of the Baptist faith and a faithful member of Mercer Baptist Church.
On Nov. 26, 1942, he married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Venerable. They were married for 71 years before her passing in December 2013. He also was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and his daughter-in-law, Regina "Judy" Mize.
He is survived by two sons, Ronnie of Central City and Gary (Charlene) of Arden, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jason Mize of North Carolina, Carol (Bruce) McIntosh of Washington, Tanya (D.D.) Sparks of Central City and Crystal (Doug) Bush of Bremen; three great-grandchildren, Raley Chadwick of Central City and Andrew and Connor McIntosh of Washington; one sister, Lucille Major of Trigg County; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
