LIVERMORE -- The Rev. Ronnie Dame, 67, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Livermore. Wallace Ronald Dame was born Sept. 22, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Wallace Roland and Mary Evelyn Davis Dame and was married to the former Martha Joyce St.Clair on Aug. 22, 1970. Ronnie retired as water superintendent from the City of Livermore after more than 40 years of service and was a member of the planning board for the new McLean County Water Works. He was a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore where he was currently serving as assistant pastor and taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. Ronnie was a member of Gideons International and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joyce Dame; a son, Rodney Dame (Cristy) of Owensboro; a daughter, Angelia Dame of Livermore; six grandchildren, Connor Dame, Macy Dame, Kennedy Durham, Morgan Durham, Ryleigh Durham,and Greyson Durham; a brother, Ricky Dame (Patty) of Island; a sister, Lou Jane Miller (Byron) of Utica; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Revs. Annette Hinton, Steve Case, Van Ashton and Clive Bell officiating. Burial will be in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Ronnie's family from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
The Ronnie Dame family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Gideons International, P.O. Box 241, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
