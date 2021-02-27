The Rev. William “Earl” Ijames, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 27, 1948, in Owensboro to the late James W. Ijames and Grace Powers Ijames. The Rev. Ijames had been a minister for 52 years, traveling as an evangelist and pastor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Bartlett.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Brenda Ijames; brother James Ijames (Sharon); and his fur baby, Scooter.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the
funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
