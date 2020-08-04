SOUTH CARROLLTON — Theda Jane Deason, 70, of South Carrolton, passed away Saturday, Aug, 1. She was employed at Deason Custom Signs, Deason Rentals and Caribbean Pools, and was a member of Mt. Sion Assembly.
Survivors include her husband, Forest Deason; his son, Ricky Deason; their daughter Misty Deason, and their son, Nathaniel Deason.
sisters, Mayme Orange, Marilyn McElwain, Patsy Edwards, Nancy Latham; and brother, Gary Stevens.
Graveside service: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Allen’s Chapel Cemetery. Drive-through visitation: 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
