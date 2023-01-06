Thelma Ann Puckett Wood, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 31, 1933 in Brownsville, Tennessee to the late Lucian and Lucille Kirk Puckett. Thelma had worked at Sears for 18 years as a sales associate and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Bingo and going to casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert E. Wood; daughter, Cindy Timbrook; sister, Maxine Benson; mother and father-in-law, Forrest and Lula Wood; sisters-in-law, Wanda Bruce and Dorothy Mitchell; and brothers-in-law, Jack Benson, Tom Bruce and Bill Mitchell.
She is survived by her children, M. Lynn Wood of Phoenix, Arizona and Stacey Cook (Gary) of McCordsville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Michelle Atwood (Chris), Thomas Toby Wood (Jessica), Ryan Wood, Micah Tayrien (Kory), Ben Timbrook (Rita) and Grant Baldwin (Madeline); ten great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie White; several nieces and nephews; great caregivers, her nephew, Greg Wood (Maria); neighbors and wonderful friends, Bob and Vicky Cundiff, who were always there for her; and niece, Joyce and Rick Higgins, who were a great support.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
