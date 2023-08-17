Thelma Carr Matthews, 89, of Owensboro, left for glory Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Luther Carr and Edith Myrtle Drew Carr.
Mrs. Matthews worked for the Daviess County School System for many years which included time as a secretary at Burns Middle School and Central Office.
She also worked at Evansville ARC in the 1980s. In the 1990s she worked part-time at Memory Lane Antiques in Fordsville. Most recently, she was the “volunteer manager” at Pin Cushion Gift Shop in the Munday Center. However, many will know her from being the dedicated pastor’s wife who played the piano at a number of churches where her husband served during their over 60 years of marriage. She was most recently a member at Lewis Lane Baptist Church, and her involvement included the Women’s Missionary Union and choir.
Thelma was a strong and feisty lady! She never met a stranger and was known to check Facebook in the middle of the night to be sure she was current! Mrs. Matthews loved a good bargain and her chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter fudge were famous.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Howard Lee Matthews, in 2013; grandson, Kevin Morgan Matthews; granddaughter, Stefanie Alyss Matthews; and siblings, Arbutus Eversoll and Edward Carr.
She is survived by sons, Daniel (Teresa) Matthews and Luke (Cam) Matthews, both of Daviess Co., and Robert (Melissa) Matthews of Birmingham, Alabama; daughters, Betty Jane Matthews (David) Pettit and Andrea Matthews (Brian) White, both of Daviess Co.; nine grandchildren, Erin Matthews (Brad) Cecil, Sarah Matthews (Lee) Rudy, Lindsay Matthews (Joe) O’Bryan, David Howard (Lauren) Pettit, John Matthew (Mary) Pettit, Annie-Laurie Pettit (Dr. Adrian) Yeiser, Jamieson (Beth) Matthews, Michael (Maggie) Matthews, and Brittany Feistel (Zach) Gholson; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Anna Belle and Emma Cecil, Laura Lee and Walker Rudy, Josie O’Bryan, Mason Pettit, Melrose, Ruby, Alice, Harriet and Moses Pettit, Leif, Walt and Maple Yeiser, and Abram, Heidi Grace, Elijah, Clara, and Gideon Gholson.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Baptist Foundation, P.O. Box 436389, Louisville, KY 40253-6389.
