SACRAMENTO — Thelma Dee Bowman, 89, of Sacramento, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. Mrs. Bowman was born Oct. 28, 1933 in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, gardening and being with her friends and family. She was a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church, where she loved attending. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Lois Short; husband, Houston Ray Bowman; and granddaughter, Daressa Jarvis.
She is survived by her sons, David Ray Bowman and Elbert Jay Bowman, and great-grandchildren, Dakota Jarvis and Daviana Jarvis.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial in Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
