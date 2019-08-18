Thelma McCarty Fiorella Lee, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Harrodsburg to Charles C. and Bessie Williams McCarty, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Owensboro in 1939. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1947 and attended Western Kentucky Business College in Bowling Green and was a member of Delta Theta Sorority. Upon returning home to Owensboro, she worked in numerous secretarial and office management jobs until she and her first husband became co-owners of Sure Gas Inc. in 1973. Upon retirement from Sure Gas Inc., she was employed as office manager for Professional Planning Associates for nine years. In 1984 she obtained the position of legal Administrator for the law firm of Holbrook, Gary, Wible and Sullivan until her retirement in 1987 when she moved to Southern California with her new husband Frank Lee, whom she had re-met in 1986 at their high school class reunion. They remained in California for 15 years then returned to their hometown of Owensboro in 2001. While living in California she did volunteer work for several charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert “Frank” Lee; four children, Michael A. Fiorella (Cindy) of Owensboro, Gregory A. Fiorella (Patricia) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Marcy Fiorella/ Batke (Dale) of Medina, Ohio, and Carla Fiorella Balden (Bill) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Lacey, Carrie, Jonathan, Alex Fiorella and Jill Fiorella Wells; and six great-grandchildren. In addition, there are four stepchildren, Mary C. Maxwell of Reno, Nevada, Michael E. Lee (Judy) of West Sacramento, California, Bruce F. Lee of Jamestown, California, and Janet L. Lee of Sacramento, California; 15 stepgrandchildren; 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 14 stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Christian Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Thelma Lee may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented