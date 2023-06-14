ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Thelma G. Owens, 89, of Rockport, Indiana, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Survivors: children, children, Paul “Pee Wee” (Connie) Owens, Inez (Clean) Hurm, and Danny (Catherine) Owens.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Heart to Heart Hospice.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented