GREENVILLE — Thelma Ione Grace Toomey, 85, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Maple Manor Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Kentucky on Aug. 17, 1935, to the late Aubrey Phillip and Ada Lillian Grace. As a child, she taught herself how to play the piano by drawing the keys on an ironing board and played it joyfully for the rest of her life. Thelma listened to music so loudly that the windows would rattle, and she always danced through life. She taught us that life should be full of fun, music, laughter and kindness. She was a bright light that will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Toomey; and a daughter, Marilyn Heidingsfelder.
Survivors include two daughters; Pamela Toomey and Christy (Byron) Swan; three sons, Mark (Darlene) Toomey, Bill (Donna) Toomey and Roy (Tara) Toomey; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Holbert Grace and James (Diane) Grace; sister Daisy Morgan; several nieces and nephews; and her Maple Manor family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
