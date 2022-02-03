Thelma Joyce Irby, 79, passed away January 29, 2022, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born March 25, 1942, to the late Edward and Imogene Stone of Columbus, Joyce received her Bachelor of Education degree from Murray State University in 1964, and later completed a Rank 1 Master’s Degree in Education from Western Kentucky University. She served as a Primary Teacher in the Daviess County Kentucky school system for 32 years, teaching 2nd and 3rd-grade students at Philpot School. After retirement in 1997, she worked several years as lead teacher of the preschool education program at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, of which she has been a member for 57 years.
Joyce was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Houston Irby III.
She is survived by her sons, John Houston Irby IV (Elizabeth) of Hillsboro, Oregan and Mark Irby (Barbi) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Johnny Irby, Amelia Grace Irby, Bella Irby, Shepherd Irby; sisters, Martha Hughes of Paducah and Edwinta Lowry (Howard) of Ripley, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sherry Stone; mother-in-law, Lovena Irby of Clinton; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving church family at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
All funeral services will be held at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, on Saturday, February 5. Visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. At the present time, there will be no graveside service. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Yellow Creek Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, 5741 State Route 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.glenn
Commented