Thelma Louise White (nee Quinn), of Owensboro, passed away on December 3, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro at the age of 80. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Allen, her parents, Daniel and Mary Quinn, brothers, Paul, Manuel (Imogene), Jewel, and Charles Quinn along with sister, Shirley (d. Lamar) Hall, grandson, Cody Dylan Sorrels, and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Blake Spurrier, and Emma Jane Burcham.
She is survived by her six children, Dwayne (Kathleen) White, of Bloomington, Minnesota, Tina (Bruce) Main, of Owensboro, Karen (Jimmy) Sorrels, of Owensboro, David (Donna) White, of Princeton, Indiana, Tracy (Brett) Bell, of Owensboro, and Dean White, of Owensboro. She is also survived by her brothers, Dennis (Judy) Quinn, Billy (d. Corrine) Quinn, G.W. (Wilma) Quinn, sisters, Cathy Applegate and Patricia Shoemaker, along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Thelma grew up in Hancock County and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1959. She married the love of her life, Edward Allen White, shortly after graduation. They were married for almost 58 years until his passing in 2017. Together, they had six children, 16 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Thelma’s first job, and the one she loved the most, was as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was fondly called “Ma” by everyone. She worked in retail for many years at Quality Stamps, Grants, Andersons, and she retired from J.C. Penny. She was an excellent cook and gardener who inspired and taught generations of her family to grow beautiful plants and flowers, cooking, food preservation, and how to overcome adversity with grace. She and Edward spent many hours together at their farm in Hancock County and hunting for collectibles at sales and auctions. She enjoyed league bowling, playing bingo, and was a hard-core fan of the UK Wildcats’ basketball team. She loved to deck the halls of her home at Christmas and was a fan of Elvis Presley. In her later years, she could be found watching Christmas specials on the Hallmark Channel year-round and looking for the latest trends and best deals on QVC. Thelma was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Owensboro.
Many thanks to Father Patrick Reynolds for providing spiritual support and to the staff at the Heartford House who helped Thelma pass in comfort with dignity. Proverbs 31:31: “Honor her for all that her hands have done. Let her works bring her praise.”
The funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes, with visitation beginning there at 10 a.m. Thelma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Owensboro Memorial Gardens in the Field of Honor. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, The Heartford House, the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville, or the charity of your choice.
Memories of Thelma may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
