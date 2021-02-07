BEAVER DAM — Thelma “Maxine” Duncan, 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Dogwood Estates under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was born April 28, 1931, in McHenry to the late Volentine “Vollie” and Iva Embry Lacefield. Maxine was a member of Beaver Dam Church of Christ and was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Morgan B. Duncan; one son, Phillip Morgan Duncan; four brothers; and four sisters.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her daughters, Phyllis (Greg) Ashburn of Owensboro and Fran (Mike) Blacklock of Cromwell; daughter-in-law Gail Duncan of Evansville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Leslie (Chris) Humphrey, Macey Peerman, Phillip Allen Duncan, Micaiah (Ben) Ballard, Jared Blacklock and Joey (Sarah) Blacklock; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Udell Lacefield of Oklahoma; two sisters, Dorene Austin of Indiana and Joyce (Jewel) White of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mrs. Duncan’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
