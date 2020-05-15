Thelma “Toogie” Everly, 79, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 12, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Daryl Sidney Porter and Geneva Porter Harvell. Toogie loved spending time with her family, dancing, playing cards (Rummy) and games (Sequence). She worked in the office at Kmart for over 20 years, then for Independence Bank for several years before being employed at Trisons for five years. Toogie was meticulous in her appearance and never left the house without looking her best. She took pride in caring for her many flowers and derived much satisfaction from pulling weeds.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Everly also was preceded in death by her former husband, Buddy Gaddis Sr. in 2006; infant son Timmy Payne in 1960; and dear friend, Joseph Coomes, in 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tonya Thompson and husband Steve of Owensboro; two sons, Greg Gaddis and wife Dee of Melbourne, Florida, and Buddy Gaddis Jr., also of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Shane Gaddis (Samantha), Lindsay Moore (Tyler), Nicholas Frank, Logan Frank (Lauren) and Madison White (Cameron); two great-grandchildren, Macie Rae Gaddis and Carson George Moore; and her four-legged companion, Charlie.
Toogie’s family wants to express sincere appreciation for the compassionate care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, especially her hospice nurse, Erin.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Everly’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303; or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Toogie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
