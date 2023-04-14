Thelma Wright Matthews Young,
85, of Owensboro,
died Wednesday,
April 12, 2023, at The Hartford House. She was born in Fordsville to the late Paul and Lorene Wright and was a retired Ohio County school teacher. Thelma was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Owensboro, NEA, and KEA.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Matthews.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Young of Lexington; son, Lawrence (Lesa) Matthews of Owensboro; and granddaughter, Lauren (Andrew) Scott of Jacksonville, Florida.
The funeral service
will be noon Saturday,
April 15, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with the burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.
com.
