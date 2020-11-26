Theodore James Meredith, 2-month-old son of Emily Brooke Hall and Daniel Gage Meredith, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 10, 2020. He will be welcomed into heaven by great-grandparents James B. Storm, George Hall Sr. and Stella Hall; great-uncle Jamie Storm; and a great-aunt, Donna Hall.
Survivors include his mother, Emily Brooke Hall; father Daniel Gage Meredith; grandparents Dianne Storm Hall and Joe Wooldridge, George B. Hall Jr. and Christy Morris Harper and Jennifer Meredith and Ramon Jeters; great-grandparents Carole Storm and Billy Meredith; aunts Allison Hall, Beth Hall and Kelsie Newsome; uncles Jayden Meredith and Russell Lane; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends. He was loved by so many.
Private services will be livestreamed at noon Saturday for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a drive-thru visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to Theodore Meredith Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
