STURGIS — Elder Theodore James Thomas Sr., 89, of Sturgis, formerly of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 9:37 p.m., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021 at Deaconess Hospital Union County in Sturgis.
Born May 1, 1932 in Cairo, he was the pastor of Sturgis Church of God in Christ and served 40 years as Superintendent of Sunday School for Kentucky First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ. Theodore was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War.
He leaves behind to cherish loving memories his wife Rachel Thomas of Sturgis; sons Theodore Thomas Jr. of Nashville, Steven (Laura) Thomas of Evansville, and Edward Thomas of Henderson; six daughters LaDreanna (Marshall) Chambers, Tonya (Anthony) Hayes, Darlene Prather, and Shonna Thomas all of Henderson, Rebekah (Jackie) Cook of Evansville, and Carla (Steven) Cawthon of Murfreesboro, Tn.; the mother of their children Gloria Thomas of Henderson; other relatives and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Abundant Life Assembly of God church located at 5540 US 41A in Henderson. Bishop John Fleming of Kentucky First Jurisdiction C.O.G.I.C. will officiate. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery in Cairo with military honors performed by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and American Legion Post 40 of Henderson.
Visitation and wake services will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel in Madisonville and after 10 a.m. Monday at Abundant Life Assembly of God church in Henderson. The service will be live-streamed on Elliott Mortuary Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where condolences can be shared at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
