BELTON -- Theodore R. Wells Jr., 89, of Belton, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Wells was born on Nov. 1, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member and former elder of Central City Church of Christ. Mr. Wells proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, worked in the coal mining industry for 30 years as a coal miner and inspector. His passion was cattle farming. He was born, raised and peacefully passed away at his family farm. Mr. Wells was preceded in death by his grandson, Tad Cobb; and parents Theodore Sr. and Alsie Wells.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ferguson Wells; daughter Lynette (Don) Cobb, of Belton; grandchildren Adria Smith, of Athens, Alabama and Gage Cobb, of Athens; great-grandchildren Bradon, Gavin and Makenzie Smith, all of Athens; Eli and Micah Cobb, of Somerville, Alabama; Brendon Cobb, of Decatur, Illinois; brother Dalton (June) Wells, of Belton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Mr. Bob Edlin officiating. Burial will be in Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
