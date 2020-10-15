AUSTIN, Texas — Theodore “Ted” Louis Paulin, 69, of Austin, Texas, formally of Owensboro, was born Oct. 31, 1950, and peacefully and graciously taken to his eternal home Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He suffered from a long battle of dementia. As the Lord lead him to his final home, he was surrounded by his wife and children.
Ted is now reunited with his parents, Bernadette and Robert Paulin Sr.; and his brother, John Thomas Paulin, in our Lord Kingdom.
Leaving behind is his wife of 36 years, April Ricke Paulin of Austin, Texas; daughter Robin Heflin of Spring, Texas; son Troy (Jessica) Paulin of Magnolia, Texas; his stepsons Butch (Stephanie) Ricke of Buda, Texas; John (Carey) Ricke of Richmond, Virginia; stepdaughter Serena (Tom) Dawson of Seabeck, Washington; grandchildren Christian (Madelyn) Paulin of Mississippi, Daneal, Kylie, Hannah and Carson Paulin of Texas, Diana Heflin of Texas, and Kami Heflin of Kentucky; stepgrandchildren Evan and Emma Ricke of Texas, and Luke and Molly Ricke of Virginia; and a great-granddaughter, Finley Paulin of Mississippi. He leaves each of them with a meaningful impression.
His siblings, Marianne (Tony) McPherson of Kentucky, Barbara (Ron) Arnold of Indiana, Robert Paulin Jr. of Kentucky and George (Teresa) Paulin of Kentucky, are each left with lasting memories of their brother.
Ted was a fun-loving man who enjoyed spending time not only with his wife and dog, Flower, but was an avid NASCAR fan, loved barbecuing with family and friends, working on cars with his brother, playing darts with his daughter and playing dominoes with family.
A celebration of life is being planned for a future date to be held in Owensboro.
Dementia — My eyes do see, my ears do hear, I am still me, so let’s be clear, my memory will fade, my walk may slow, I am ME inside, don’t let me go.
Commented