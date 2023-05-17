Theresa Addington Railey, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 14, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born Dec. 16, 1948, in Hartford to the late Rayburn and Delphine James Addington. Theresa worked as an accounting supervisor for Kenergy, and attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church and later, Macedonia Baptist Church. She loved being a grandma to her grandchildren, and was a people person, always being kind, caring, loving, and generous to all who met her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lotta Gail Addington.
Left to share Theresa’s love are her three daughters, Alexis (Tanner) Statts, Jamie Stanley, and Laura Stevens; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Josh) Blandford, Chelsea (Seth) Vuksinic, Jacob (Taya) Stanley, Emily Stanley, Addison Stanley, Liam Statts, and Delphine Brooks; and a brother, Lynn (Betty) Addington.
The funeral service for Theresa will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Dr. James Wedding officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions Crossroads Women’s Shelter.
Memories and condolences for the family of Theresa Railey may be left at www.glenncares.com.
